New York school bus crash leaves 12 hurt, 4 critically

NEW WINDSOR, Orange County (WABC) -- Four people were critically injured and eight others seriously hurt in a school bus crash in New York Wednesday morning.It happened just before 9 a.m. at Little Britain and Beattie Roads in New Windsor.It is unclear at this point how many of the victims are students or the severity of their injuries.It is also unknown to which school the students were being transported.This is breaking news, and more information will be posted as it becomes available.