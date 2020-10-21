NEW WINDSOR, Orange County (WABC) -- Four people were critically injured and eight others seriously hurt in a school bus crash in New York Wednesday morning.
It happened just before 9 a.m. at Little Britain and Beattie Roads in New Windsor.
It is unclear at this point how many of the victims are students or the severity of their injuries.
It is also unknown to which school the students were being transported.
This is breaking news, and more information will be posted as it becomes available.
----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
New York school bus crash leaves 12 hurt, 4 critically
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More