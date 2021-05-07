Traffic

16-year-old dies in Rockland County crash; Teen driver allegedly drunk

EMBED <>More Videos

16-year-old dies in crash; teen driver allegedly drunk

NEW CITY, Rockland County (WABC) -- A Clarkstown North High School student was killed and two other people were injured in a three car-crash late Thursday, and authorities say the driver -- an 18-year-old -- was intoxicated.

The crash happened just before 11 p.m. on Congers Road in New City, where first responders found five injured victims.

The most seriously hurt, a 17-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy, were both passengers in a black Mitsubishi Lancer operated by 18-year-old Alan Mendoza.

ALSO READ | Chihuahua named Rue survives being dumped in garbage bag in sealed container
EMBED More News Videos

A Chihuahua is lucky to be alive after she was found dumped in a tied up garbage bag and sealed in a closed container for 17 hours in Westchester County.


The girl is hospitalized in stable condition, but the boy passed away from his injuries Friday afternoon.

"Clarkstown suffered a grievous tragedy late last night with a now fatal car accident involving three young people," said supervisor George Hoehmann in a statement. "This is every parent's worst nightmare. A senseless preventable tragedy that has taken the life of a sixteen year old; left another in serious condition and forever altered the lives of many families."

Authorities say the investigation revealed Mendoza had been drinking alcohol. He is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated vehicular assault, second-degree manslaughter, two counts of assault, vehicular manslaughter, driving while intoxicate and reckless driving.

It is unclear if he is also a student at the school.

Anyone who may have information relating to the accident is asked to please contact the Clarkstown Police Detective Bureau at (845) 639-5840.

The tragedy comes two weeks after a 16-year-old Suffern High School student died in a similar incident where a teenage driver is believed to have been intoxicated.

RELATED | Rockland high school student killed in crash; Teen driver allegedly drunk
EMBED More News Videos

Joe Torres has more on a crash that killed a Suffern High School student and injured four on Saturday.


Jacqueline Zangrilli was killed in a crash that happened around 3 a.m. on Route 202 in Montebello.

The 17-year-old driver in that incident has not been identified due to his age, but he is charged with second-degree manslaughter, second-degree assault, first-degree vehicular assault, second-degree manslaughter, and driving while intoxicated.

----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficrockland countynew cityclarkstowncar crashduihigh schoolvehicular homicidedrunk drivingdwistudentscrash
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
15-year-old dies of COVID-19 just 2 days after diagnosis
Debris from out-of-control Chinese rocket expected to crash into Earth
4-year-old boy secretly buys $2,600 worth of SpongeBob popsicles
Mother trains students, staff on CPR, AED following son's death
Flock of giant California condors trashes woman's home
NYC still storing COVID-19 victims in refrigerated trucks
NYC indoor dining capacity up, COVID positivity rate down
Show More
COVID Updates: When Moderna thinks you may need a booster
Custodian saves third grader from choking in Westchester County
MTA/TWU spar with de Blasio after mayor denies subway crime spike
Bar seating back in NJ as COVID restrictions loosen
Long Island community mourns family killed in house fire
More TOP STORIES News