16-year-old dies in Rockland County crash; Teen driver allegedly drunk

The crash happened just before 11 p.m. on Congers Road in New City, where first responders found five injured victims.
The most seriously hurt, a 17-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy, were both passengers in a black Mitsubishi Lancer operated by 18-year-old Alan Mendoza.
The girl is hospitalized in stable condition, but the boy passed away from his injuries Friday afternoon.
"Clarkstown suffered a grievous tragedy late last night with a now fatal car accident involving three young people," said supervisor George Hoehmann in a statement. "This is every parent's worst nightmare. A senseless preventable tragedy that has taken the life of a sixteen year old; left another in serious condition and forever altered the lives of many families."
Authorities say the investigation revealed Mendoza had been drinking alcohol. He is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated vehicular assault, second-degree manslaughter, two counts of assault, vehicular manslaughter, driving while intoxicate and reckless driving.
It is unclear if he is also a student at the school.
Anyone who may have information relating to the accident is asked to please contact the Clarkstown Police Detective Bureau at (845) 639-5840.
The tragedy comes two weeks after a 16-year-old Suffern High School student died in a similar incident where a teenage driver is believed to have been intoxicated.
Jacqueline Zangrilli was killed in a crash that happened around 3 a.m. on Route 202 in Montebello.
The 17-year-old driver in that incident has not been identified due to his age, but he is charged with second-degree manslaughter, second-degree assault, first-degree vehicular assault, second-degree manslaughter, and driving while intoxicated.
