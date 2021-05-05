Pets & Animals

Chihuahua named Rue found dumped in garbage bag in sealed container in Westchester County

ELMSFORD, Westchester County (WABC) -- A Chihuahua is lucky to be alive after she was found dumped in a tied up garbage bad and sealed in a closed container for 17 hours in Westchester County, and authorities are searching for the person responsible.

The SPCA of Westchester, which is caring for the pooch now dubbed Rue, announced Wednesday that its Humane Law Enforcement Unit is seeking information that leads to an arrest.

Employees of a local animal rescue group in Elmsford noticed a blue plastic storage container at their front entrance around 2:30 p.m. on April 29.

When they opened the secured container, they found a small, brown, female Chihuahua inside.

The dog had chewed and scratched her way through the tied-up garbage bag, breaking some of her nails in the process, but luckily avoiding suffocation.

A video camera captured someone leaving the container about 9:30 p.m. the previous evening, meaning the dog was trapped in the container for nearly 17 hours before being discovered and somehow survived.

The SPCA's Humane Law Enforcement was called in and brought her back to the SPCA's animal care campus, where she received veterinary care and will soon be placed up for adoption.

"It's inconceivable that someone could do something so cruel to an innocent animal and we can't imagine how frightened Rue must have been," SPCA of Westchester Executive Director Shannon Laukhuf said. "We are so grateful that she was found before it was too late and that she is now getting the love and care she needs."

Anyone with information is urged to call the confidential hotline at (914) 941-7797 with any tips or leads.

