NEW YORK (WABC) -- Forty-eight subway stations will be made fully accessible under the MTA's proposed Capital Plan.
The list includes stations in all five boroughs.
The MTA says once all 48 stations are updated, all customers will be no farther than two stops from an accessible station.
CLICK HERE to see the list of stations.
The 22 remaining stations will be announced later.
48 subway stations to be made fully accessible under new MTA plan
