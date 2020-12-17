6 hurt, southbound lanes of Henry Hudson Parkway closed after massive pileup

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=8831134" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> RoadCam 7 drove across the Cross County Parkway as snow fell across the region, creating dangerous driving conditions.

ADVISORY: Due to a multi-car collision on the Henry Hudson Bridge, southbound lanes have been closed. Please avoid the area.⁰

Again, avoid any unnecessary travel during this storm. pic.twitter.com/sYSIn7mh48 — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 17, 2020

UPPER MANHATTAN, New York City (WABC) -- At least six people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash that shut down part of the Henry Hudson Parkway during heavy snowfall Wednesday evening.The first 911 call was reported at 6:10 a.m., with the chain-reaction pileup happening near the West 181st Street.The number of vehicles involved is unclear, but police say it was approximately 19.Four of the injuries were said to be serious but not life-threatening, authorities said, while two of the injuries were minor.Still, all six victims were transported to area hospitals.All southbound lanes were shut down in the area as a result of the crash, and traffic on the Henry Hudson Bridge was backed up for miles.It was unclear when the highway would reopen.----------