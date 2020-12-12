accuweather

Winter storm watch, warning issued for what could be a major snow storm across the Tri-State

A winter storm is expected to bring the first significant snow to NY, NJ and CT on Wednesday
NEW YORK (WABC) -- An early winter storm could dump more than a foot of snow across parts of the Tri-State area on Wednesday into Thursday, according to the AccuWeather forecast.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued in New York City, while parts of New Jersey are under a Winter Storm Warning Wednesday. Check here for updates from the National Weather Service.

The NYC Department of Sanitation has already issued a 'Snow Alert' for Wednesday at 2 p.m. That means roadway dining will be suspended for the duration of the Snow Alert.

A cold, dry air mass will entrench itself over the northeast on Tuesday, setting up the necessary ingredients for what could be a major midweek winter storm.

This system will move up the coast with snow arriving Wednesday afternoon, continuing overnight heavy at times, and could even linger into Thursday morning.

It'll also become windy later Wednesday as the storm intensifies just offshore, with gusts of over 40 mph likely.

That'll cause blowing and drifting snow, lowering visibility and making for treacherous travel conditions.

Snow totals of 6"-12" are possible along the I-95 corridor including New York City, with potentially higher amounts north and west where the snow will be fluffier due to colder temperatures.

Any deviation in the storm track could cause some mixing issues south and east of the city, possibly holding down totals there.

The storm is likely to cause major disruptions to travel and even travel shutdowns, as well as shipping delays, school closings and power outages from this blockbuster storm. Even where some students and people are working from home during the storm, power outages could throw a big wrench into that plan.

Some areas may not only pick up the heaviest snowfall in several years, but this snow could also rival December snowfall records.

The biggest pre-Christmas snowstorm dates back to December 11-12, 1960 when 15.2 inches fell in New York City and Newark recorded more than 20 inches.

More than 25 inches of snow fell on December 26-27, 1947 in New York City - the biggest ever during the year's final month. The blizzard of 2010 dumped most snow this century in December with 20 inches falling in New York City and more than 30 inches fell in parts of New Jersey.

