NEW YORK (WABC) --In honor of Veterans Day, Citi Bike will begin offering a discount to those who have served in the armed forces.
On Monday, Citi Bike, the NYC Department of Veterans' Services and the NYC Department of Transportation announced the $35 membership discount for veterans and military personnel.
That is more than 20 percent off the cost of an annual membership.
"The respect we have for our military should be a daily activity, not just once a year," Citi Bike General Manager Kris Sandor said. "I hope veterans from across New York take advantage of this new, year-round offer and use Citi Bike as a very affordable, fun, and healthy way to get around the city."
Active military personnel, reservists and veterans can obtain the discount by clicking here to upload their information.
The discount can also be redeemed in person on Monday only by going to the Citi Bike station located at 59th Street and Central Park South in Manhattan.
The first 100 people to take advantage of the offer by the end of the day on Sunday, November 18, will also receive a free Citi Bike helmet.
