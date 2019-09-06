Police warn New Jersey residents not to use fake spray-painted crosswalk

UNION, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police in New Jersey are warning people not to use a fake crosswalk.Township of Union police say the spray-painted crosswalk was discovered Thursday morning at the intersection of Vauxhall Road and Brookside Drive.Police say the intersection is located on a curve with an incline, making it unsafe for pedestrians to cross.Instead, pedestrians should cross at the intersection of Vauxhall and Salem roads where there is a traffic light, or at the intersection of Vauxhall Road and Biscayne Boulevard which has a properly marked crosswalk and signage.It is unclear who painted the fake crosswalk.Anyone with any information is asked to call the Union Police at 908-851-5000.----------