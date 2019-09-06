Traffic

Police warn New Jersey residents not to use fake spray-painted crosswalk

UNION, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police in New Jersey are warning people not to use a fake crosswalk.

Township of Union police say the spray-painted crosswalk was discovered Thursday morning at the intersection of Vauxhall Road and Brookside Drive.

Police say the intersection is located on a curve with an incline, making it unsafe for pedestrians to cross.

Instead, pedestrians should cross at the intersection of Vauxhall and Salem roads where there is a traffic light, or at the intersection of Vauxhall Road and Biscayne Boulevard which has a properly marked crosswalk and signage.

It is unclear who painted the fake crosswalk.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Union Police at 908-851-5000.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficunionunion countypedestrian walkwaypolicepedestrians
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Hurricane Dorian slams Carolina coast
AccuWeather: Tropical storm warning along Long Island coast
Girlfriend of Jennifer Dulos' estranged husband turns herself in
NY mom pleads guilty to murdering daughter, slashing 2 officers
NYC beaches closed Friday and Saturday due to Hurricane Dorian
Meet the Meatballs: Shelter seeks fur-ever home for abandoned dogs
LIRR reopens grade crossing closed after triple fatal crash
Show More
Nicki Minaj says she's retiring to 'have my family'
Brooklyn touts rat crackdown success with rodent carcasses
Strangers who escaped WTC together on 9/11 mark friendship
2 NJ police officers charged in vandalism-as-retaliation case
Man wanted in burglary spree involving 6 NYC churches
More TOP STORIES News