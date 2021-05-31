Crash victims helped by soldeirs en route to help administer vaccines on Long Island

The car flipped on the northbound highway near Merrick Road just after 7 a.m.
Two soldiers who were on their way to help in the administration of the vaccine pulled over to help.
Video showed extensive damage to two of the vehicles and to a wooden guardrail in the center median.
Rescue vehicles were on the scene in addition to police.
It appeared the woman in the car suffered a non-life-threatening injury.
There was no immediate word what led to the crash.
