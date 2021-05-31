Traffic

Crash victims helped by soldeirs en route to help administer vaccines on Long Island

EMBED <>More Videos

Soldiers help crash victims in Wantagh

WANTAGH, Nassau County (WABC) -- A car overturned on the Wantagh State Parkway in Wantagh on Monday morning.

The car flipped on the northbound highway near Merrick Road just after 7 a.m.

Two soldiers who were on their way to help in the administration of the vaccine pulled over to help.

Video showed extensive damage to two of the vehicles and to a wooden guardrail in the center median.

Rescue vehicles were on the scene in addition to police.



It appeared the woman in the car suffered a non-life-threatening injury.

There was no immediate word what led to the crash.

ALSO READ | 26-year-old woman falls to death from Manhattan rooftop
EMBED More News Videos

For the second time in a week, a woman has fallen to her death from a Manhattan rooftop.



----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficnew yorknassau countywantaghtraffic accidentmarinescrashtraffic delay
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Memorial Day ceremonies honor fallen service members
President Biden commemorates fallen veterans at Arlington Cemetery
7-year-old swims 1 hour to shore, saving father and sister
AccuWeather: Bluer skies and warmer
Bethpage Air Show takes flight on Memorial Day
Crowds enjoying beaches, boardwalk on Memorial Day after weekend washout
Veteran on a mission to restore military gravestones
Show More
Former drug dealer becomes lawyer after judge gave him second chance
Carolines on Broadway celebrates its comeback after silencing pandemic
Dispute leads to stabbing at NYC subway station
Naomi Osaka withdraws from French Open
Police: Suspects followed man, slashed him in forehead at subway turnstile
More TOP STORIES News