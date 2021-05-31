Traffic

Crash victims helped by soldiers en route to help administer vaccines on Long Island

EMBED <>More Videos

Soldiers help crash victims in Wantagh

WANTAGH, Nassau County (WABC) -- A car overturned on the Wantagh State Parkway in Wantagh on Monday morning.

The car flipped on the northbound highway near Merrick Road just after 7 a.m.

Two soldiers who were on their way to help in the administration of the vaccine pulled over to help.

Video showed extensive damage to two of the vehicles and to a wooden guardrail in the center median.

Rescue vehicles were on the scene in addition to police.



It appeared the woman in the car suffered a non-life-threatening injury.

There was no immediate word what led to the crash.

ALSO READ | 26-year-old woman falls to death from Manhattan rooftop
EMBED More News Videos

For the second time in a week, a woman has fallen to her death from a Manhattan rooftop.



----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficnew yorknassau countywantaghtraffic accidentmarinescrashtraffic delay
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Art gallery paying tribute to Tulsa Race Massacre victims vandalized
Black soldier finally getting long overdue honor thanks to LI teen
New York bridge renamed for servicemember killed in Afghanistan
Amazon delivery driver grazed in face by bullet while on the job
Memorial Day ceremonies honor fallen service members
NYC mayoral candidates attend Memorial Day events
7-year-old swims 1 hour to shore, saving father and sister
Show More
Off-duty officer grazed in head by bullet while eating inside home
AccuWeather: Bluer skies and warmer
President Biden commemorates fallen veterans at Arlington Cemetery
Bethpage Air Show takes flight on Memorial Day
Crowds enjoy beaches, boardwalk on Memorial Day after weekend washout
More TOP STORIES News