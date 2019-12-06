Traffic

Bus lane camera enforcement begins along M15 bus route in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, New York City (WABC) -- The MTA launched the next phase of its bus lane camera enforcement Friday, ticking drivers who illegally blocked the lane and slowed down traffic along the M15 Select Bus line.

The first tickets were issued at First Avenue and East 59th Street beginning at 10:45 a.m.

Thousands of warnings had previously been issued to drivers who illegally stood in bus lanes since the fixed-post and bus-mounted cameras were put into operation in October.

The camera system is designed to catch vehicles that block bus lanes in an effort to speed up bus service. The M15, for example, averages just 4.8 miles an hour, barely faster than a brisk walking pace.

While drivers may cross into the bus lane to make turns at intersections, the cameras automatically capture any vehicle that's standing in a bus lane or at a bus stop for more than five minutes.

After the 60-day grace period expired, fines will range from $50 to $250.
The automated bus lane enforcement system has been installed on 51 buses on the M15 select bus service route and will be coming to the B44 and M14 routes this fall.

