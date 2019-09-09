Traffic

Dump truck critically injures e-bike rider in Gowanus

By Eyewitness News
GOWANUS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- An e-bike rider was struck and critically injured by a private sanitation truck while riding in Gowanus, Brooklyn.

The 62-year-old bicyclist was riding on the sidewalk northbound along Third Avenue, crossing 12th Street at around 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

He was struck by a private garbage truck making a left turn from Third Avenue onto 12th Street.

The victim, from the Bronx, was taken to Methodist Hospital in critical condition.

The 32-year-old driver of the 1996 dump truck stopped at the scene.

No charges were immediately filed against the truck driver, registered to Brooklyn carting company Lomangino Brothers.

The investigation is ongoing.

The crash happened in an area where the Department of Transportation has been working to install more protected bike lanes, just one block over on 4th Avenue.

After a slew of delays, in the past several weeks the DOT announced they were expediting the installation of bike lanes along 4th Avenue. It is a result of the Green New Wave announced by Mayor de Blasio after a major uptick in cyclist deaths on New York City streets this year.

