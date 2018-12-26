MTA

E, M trains rerouted as MTA works on 53rd Street tunnel

EMBED </>More Videos

Derick Waller was live in Long Island City to detail the 53rd Street tunnel closure.

By Eyewitness News
LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens (WABC) --
The MTA has closed the East River's 53rd Street tunnel, causing service disruptions on the E and M lines.

Officials said the maintenance work is taking place during the holiday week as fewer people are commuting.

The tunnel will be closed until New Year's Eve as workers continue to upgrade signaling. This type of track maintenance usually takes place on the weekends.

The E train will run along F line through West 4th Street, and the M train will stop in Manhattan, and commuters will need to take the E, F or R train in order to get to Queens.

Commuters heading to airports should not be affected: Trains will continue to run to LaGuardia and Kennedy airports.
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
