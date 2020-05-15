coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: Behind-the-scenes look at MTA bus drivers during COVID-19 pandemic

By
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In an Eyewitness News exclusive, we're getting an in-depth look at the pivotal role city bus drivers play in getting essential workers on the front lines during the pandemic.

In every job, there's a routine.

For Anarda Florentino, a New York City MTA bus driver, that routine could save her life.

"It feels kinda sad. It feels something's wrong in the air every night," Florentino said.

After a full day of home schooling her two kids, Florentino puts on her armor and gets to work.

She's driven MTA buses for 13 years. Florentino switched to the graveyard shift during the pandemic.

She's the ultimate essential worker, helping all the others get to work.

"Right now they don't have nobody to rely on, just the bus," Florentino said.

Florentino's job has only gotten more important as the pandemic has dragged on.

With the subways now closed for cleaning from 1 a.m. to 5 a.m., the only way for essential workers to get to or from their jobs is on the bus.

When the overnight subway scrubbing began last week, the transit authority said bus ridership jumped 76 percent, as nurses, cooks and delivery people moved above ground for their commutes.

"Nobody talks. Everybody's complete silence on the bus," Florentino said.

On Thursday night, the Bx21 had few takers.

People board through the rear door and there's a sheet of vinyl keeping them away from the front -- where it gets pretty lonely.

But for Florentino, driving around with nothing but her thoughts, there's no place she'd rather be.

"You know what? Before I didn't hear a lot of thank yous," Florentino said. "Now, a lot of customers say 'thank you driver! I appreciate your time. Thank you driver have a nice day.'"

New York was built on sacrifice by hard-working people who never get all that much credit.

People like Florentino.

Every night she drives this ailing city closer to brighter days ahead.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



COVID-19 Help, Information and Resources

UPDATES

New York state
New Jersey
Connecticut
Long Island
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died



RELATED INFORMATION

Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC COVID-19 cases based on patient address

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficnew york citycoronavirus new york citymedicaltravelreopen nyccoronavirushospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthmtabushospitalbus drivercommutingnyc news
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
Legendary pizzeria reopens, struggles to stay open again
Mayor announces expanded COVID-19 testing in NYC
Church hit especially hard by COVID-19 still finds way to give back
OneTeam challenge focuses on teamwork, community leadership
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Stay-at-home order extended; Central NY cleared to begin reopening
NY is 1st state to issue criteria for COVID-19-related syndrome in kids
Dad made up story that daughter was stabbed by robber: NYPD
NY Giants player Deandre Baker wanted for armed robbery
Legendary pizzeria reopens, struggles to stay open again
Overweight Chihuahua abandoned in crate on side of NJ highway
Disney's 'Frozen' will not reopen on Broadway after COVID-19
Show More
Church hit especially hard by COVID-19 still finds way to give back
AccuWeather: Taste of summer
What to know about plans to reopen the Jersey Shore
Six Flags Safari will return with drive-through experience
Federal health officials release edited coronavirus reopening guidance
More TOP STORIES News