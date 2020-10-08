Traffic

Old Bridge crash: FDNY firefighter killed in Route 9 accident with tractor trailer

OLD BRIDGE, New Jersey (WABC) -- The driver killed in a crash on southbound Route 9 in Old Bridge early Thursday morning was an off-duty FDNY firefighter.

43-year-old James Marshall, of Staten Island, was a 19-year veteran and comes from a family of firefighters.

He most recently served at Ladder Co. 84 on Staten Island.

FDNY



Authorities say Marshall was killed when he rear-ended a tractor trailer on southbound Route 9.

It happened at Schulmeister Road at around 1:45 a.m. Marshall was pronounced dead at the scene.

The tractor trailer driver, a 43-year-old from Perth Amboy, was treated for a non-life-threatening injury.

The southbound lanes were closed for hours for the investigation.

NJ Transit buses, which heavily use the Route 9 corridor, were delayed during the investigation.
ALSO READ: 3 dead in Ozone Park crash
EMBED More News Videos

Police say three of them, two women and one man, were pronounced dead at the scene.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficnew jerseymiddlesexold bridgetraffic fatalitiesfdnyfatal crashtraffictraffic accident
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Restrictions begin in COVID cluster zones in NYC, NY
At least 88 hurt in South Korea high-rise fire
Last day to register to vote in New York
Random COVID testing starts today in NYC schools
Hurricane Delta tracks to US with 150 mph wind gusts
The World Food Program wins Nobel Peace Prize
AccuWeather: Beautiful October day
Show More
NYPD: Man killed by police fired at least 4 times at officers
Paterson bodega owner kidnapped, 1 in custody
COVID Updates: How Dr. Birx says spread has changed since March
Arrest made after street vendor dies following fight
Lawsuits filed over new NY COVID restrictions
More TOP STORIES News