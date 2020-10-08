Old Bridge crash: FDNY firefighter killed in Route 9 accident with tractor trailer

FDNY

OLD BRIDGE, New Jersey (WABC) -- The driver killed in a crash on southbound Route 9 in Old Bridge early Thursday morning was an off-duty FDNY firefighter.43-year-old James Marshall, of Staten Island, was a 19-year veteran and comes from a family of firefighters.He most recently served at Ladder Co. 84 on Staten Island.Authorities say Marshall was killed when he rear-ended a tractor trailer on southbound Route 9.It happened at Schulmeister Road at around 1:45 a.m. Marshall was pronounced dead at the scene.The tractor trailer driver, a 43-year-old from Perth Amboy, was treated for a non-life-threatening injury.The southbound lanes were closed for hours for the investigation.NJ Transit buses, which heavily use the Route 9 corridor, were delayed during the investigation.----------