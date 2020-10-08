Old Bridge crash: FDNY firefighter killed in Route 9 accident with tractor trailer

43-year-old James Marshall, of Staten Island, was a 19-year veteran and comes from a family of firefighters.
He most recently served at Ladder Co. 84 on Staten Island.
Authorities say Marshall was killed when he rear-ended a tractor trailer on southbound Route 9.
It happened at Schulmeister Road at around 1:45 a.m. Marshall was pronounced dead at the scene.
The tractor trailer driver, a 43-year-old from Perth Amboy, was treated for a non-life-threatening injury.
The southbound lanes were closed for hours for the investigation.
NJ Transit buses, which heavily use the Route 9 corridor, were delayed during the investigation.
