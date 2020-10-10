Traffic

Flight from Virginia to Maine makes emergency landing at JFK International Airport

By Eyewitness News
JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- A plane from Virginia made an emergency landing at JFK Airport Friday.

According to the FAA, an Air Wisconsin flight from Virginia to Maine made an emergency landing at JFK around 6:30 p.m.

RELATED | Soldier will be reunited with dog amid JFK Airport mix-up, threat of her deportation
EMBED More News Videos

Naveen Dhaliwal reports on a veteran who is pleading for help after a paperwork mix-up means the dog he saved could be sent back to the Middle East where her fate remains unknown.



Officials say the flight departed from Washington Dulles International Airport in Virginia and was headed to Bangor International Airport in Maine, when the crew declared an emergency for a reported pressurization issue.

They say a change in cabin pressure caused the oxygen masks to drop from overhead.

The plane landed safely and no injuries were reported.

The FAA is investigating the incident.

MORE NEWS | 'Tunnel of Terror': Haunted car wash a Halloween activity for the family
EMBED More News Videos

Stacey Sager has more on a spooky car wash in Copiague that's serving as a Halloween attraction for the whole family.


----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficnew york cityqueensjamaicaairport newsair travelflight emergencyjfk international airportemergency landingairplane
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man found fatally shot next to playground
Yankees eliminated from postseason after 2-1 loss to Rays in Game 5
NYC ordered to pay $900M in deferred wages to teachers union
Commission cancels second debate between Trump and Biden
Woman struck by marked police car has died
Hurricane Delta makes landfall in Louisiana as a Cat. 2 storm
Cuomo says Trump inciting Orthodox Jews against him
Show More
Orthodox rabbis' lawsuit over NY's COVID restrictions denied
'Tunnel of Terror': Haunted car wash a Halloween activity for the family
Anger in Rockland County as COVID restrictions take effect
NJ borough suspends recreation programs after uptick in COVID cases
COVID Crackdown: Hundreds of restaurants lose liquor licenses
More TOP STORIES News