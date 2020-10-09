'Tunnel of Terror': Haunted car wash a Halloween activity for the family

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6503275" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has now officially discouraged trick-or-treating in 2020.

COPIAGUE, Long Island (WABC) -- At Johnnie's Car Wash on Oak in Copiague, things are about to get a little spooky.It is called the 'Tunnel of Terror' - a car wash that also serves as a Halloween activity for the family.Owner Johnnie Miranti dreamt it all up, as families struggle with activities this Halloween."So, the whole theme of 2020 has been scary as it is, so I figured, let's just continue the scariness," said Miranti.Spooky employees are inside the sudsy zone, where the typically creepy car wash noises already abound.The owner says the entire carwash is COVID safe, because you are in your car. You can also expect some spookiness if there is a line."We're gonna set it up with props, and some actors and actresses will be running around," Miranti added.For younger kids, the best time to go is from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. because things get spookier as the night goes on.The cost is $25, and a portion of the proceeds will go to charity.----------