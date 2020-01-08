Autonomous aerial vehicle, or flying air taxi takes test flight

RALEIGH, North Carolina -- The future of public transportation was tested in Raleigh Tuesday afternoon.An air taxi, also known as an autonomous aerial vehicle, was on display at the State Highway Patrol Driving Facility on East Tryon Road.It would be used as passenger transport or cargo transport.Gov. Roy Cooper said estimates by Morgan Stanley say there could be $1 trillion of economic impact across the country.Air taxis are already being used in Asia, Europe and the Middle East, but Tuesday's test marks the first time the vehicles have been demonstrated in North America.Derrick Xiong, cofounder of Ehang, did his first flight four years ago at the Consumer Electronics show."We are making this from a prototype to a commercial ready product and I know the United States is taking a very scientific, go slow approach in this kind of technology."