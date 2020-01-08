Traffic

Autonomous aerial vehicle, or flying air taxi takes test flight

By
RALEIGH, North Carolina -- The future of public transportation was tested in Raleigh Tuesday afternoon.

An air taxi, also known as an autonomous aerial vehicle, was on display at the State Highway Patrol Driving Facility on East Tryon Road.

It would be used as passenger transport or cargo transport.



Gov. Roy Cooper said estimates by Morgan Stanley say there could be $1 trillion of economic impact across the country.

WATCH: Flying air taxi takes test flight in Raleigh
EMBED More News Videos


Air taxis are already being used in Asia, Europe and the Middle East, but Tuesday's test marks the first time the vehicles have been demonstrated in North America.

Derrick Xiong, cofounder of Ehang, did his first flight four years ago at the Consumer Electronics show.

"We are making this from a prototype to a commercial ready product and I know the United States is taking a very scientific, go slow approach in this kind of technology."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficnorth carolinapublic transportationair travelncdotflying taxitaxi
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Ukrainian plane crashes near Iran's capital, killing 176
Husband set to be arraigned in murder of missing CT mom
AccuWeather: Arctic front bringing wind, snow squalls
Snow squalls explained: What you need to know
Iran strikes back at US with missile attack at bases in Iraq
Homeless man struck by bus in Midtown hit-and-run
Deliveryman attacked, robbed in Bronx by 4 people
Show More
Medical examiner's office sells 'crime scene' beach towels
Search for 2 men in violent home invasion in Merrick
Search on for 3 who fled after running light, T-boning Uber in NYC
Boy dead, mom critical after being hit by NYC sanitation truck
Pressure cooker forces evacuation near NJ strip mall
More TOP STORIES News