Greyhound strands passengers at Port Authority

Statement from @GreyhoundBus says “We are currently experiencing delays at the Port Authority as we wait for drivers to become available once they complete their federally mandated rest.” @ABC7NY — Candace McCowan (@CandaceMcCowan7) July 30, 2018

There are mounting frustrations at the Port Authority Bus Terminal.Hundreds of people were stranded overnight after Greyhound bus drivers failed to show up.Greyhound is saying the mess overnight is because of an increase in customers and limited resources.It made for a long night for some greyhound customers at Port Authority who were trying to be patient, but the wait took its toll."We are cold, we're tired, we're hungry," said Angel Thomas, a stranded bus passenger.Long lines, people sleeping, it isn't what these customers with Greyhound tickets paid for."We've been waiting for the bus since 6:40 to go to Virginia," said Deanna Walker, a stranded bus passenger."The most frustrating part is they are not updating us on the situation," said Umid Dustvavayev, a stranded bus passenger.Dustvavayev was trying to make it to freshman orientation at the University of Buffalo, but his bus didn't show up."We've got no word from the workers telling us for how long or when the bus will be here," Dustvavayev said. "If you look around, there's people lying down and tired. No one wants to be here."He was one of hundreds stranded overnight at Port Authority.The scheduled Greyhound buses never left.Greyhound said they didn't have drivers, leaving their customers stuck."My daughter is laying on a cold, nasty, dirty floor," Thomas said.Greyhound said in a statement:"We are currently experiencing delays at the Port Authority as we wait for drivers to become available once they complete their federally mandated rest."But they didn't give the passengers a time table on when they could expect to leave.After hours, some were offered refunds.Many people, however, had work and other places to be with no way to get there."We don't want a refund," Walker said. "I'm trying to get to Richmond, Virginia, that's where I live.""How would you feel if you're laying here with your children and you're stuck and you're not getting but this much information," Thomas said.Greyhound is hiring, but that doesn't explain why they sold tickets for rides they couldn't deliver.----------