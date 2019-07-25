Mayor Bill de Blasio to unveil new NYC bike safety plan, 'Green Wave'

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Mayor Bill de Blasio is announcing a $58.4 million bike safety plan Thursday that will include creating a citywide network of protected bike lanes, redesign intersections to make turns safer for cyclists and hiring 80 new workers to make bike improvements.The city will add 30 miles of protected bike lanes a year, up from an average of 20 miles a year over the past three years.The city will expand bike lanes, including protected lanes, in 10 designated "bike priority districts" in Brooklyn and Queens that have relatively few bike lanes, but have had large numbers of serious injuries and fatalities involving cyclists.These districts will cover Corona, East Elmhurst and Jackson Heights in Queens, and Bay Ridge, Midwood, Sheepshead Bay and Brownsville in Brooklyn.12 of the 17 recent cycling fatalities happened in Brooklyn. The city currently has 1,243 miles of bike lanes, only 480 miles of which are protected.50 intersections will be redesigned to make cyclists more visible to turning motorists. Bike boxes, where cyclists wait in front of vehicles, and bike lanes will be painted green to provide more of a visual cue.The "Green Wave" pilot program, that adjusts the timing of green light signals, will be expanded.Police officers will also step up enforcement of traffic rules at 100 high-crash intersections, specifically targeting trucks.----------