Traffic

Montauk, Babylon branch LIRR service delayed after incidents

By Eyewitness News
MONTAUK, Suffolk County (WABC) -- Two incidents caused delays on the Long Island Rail Road for commuters on Thursday morning.

Montauk Branch service is now restored in both directions between Speonk and Babylon after an overheight vehicle struck an LIRR bridge east of Mastic-Shirley.

Customers should expect delays of 45-60 minutes in both directions as crews operate at reduced speeds through the affected area.

Babylon Branch service also delayed after a person was struck by a train west of Rockville Centre. Delays are 15-20 minutes.

Customers onboard the 3:10AM train from Penn due Babylon at 4:20AM have completed evacuation to a rescue train. The LIRR says they are awaiting the arrival of the medical examiner in Rockville Centre.

The LIRR suggests utilizing alternate branches if possible, such as the Ronkonkoma, Huntington/Port Jefferson, Hempstead, or Long Beach branches.

Stay with Eyewitness News and abc7NY for the latest on this story.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficmontauksuffolk countylirrlong island railroad
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
First presumptive positive case of coronavirus in NJ
2 school districts closed in Westchester due to COVID-19
5 more COVID-19 patients test positive; 11 cases in New York
AccuWeather: Lots of sun and less wind
MTA worker assaulted at NYC subway station
Texas lawmaker says "fake" candidate forced him into runoff
Restaurants feeling impact of coronavirus fears in New York town
Show More
Woman speaks out after man indecently exposed himself outside building
Coronavirus News: Warning to businesses against price gouging
NYC school teacher self-quarantines after traveling abroad
Bloomberg to suspend presidential campaign, endorses Biden
Deportation nightmare comes true for NJ family, father sent back to Honduras
More TOP STORIES News