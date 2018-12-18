EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey (WABC) --More money has been returned, but police say about $189,000 remains missing after cash rained down on a New Jersey highway last Thursday morning due to a malfunction that caused the door of a Brinks armored truck to become unsecured.
Several people have come forward in recent days and returned $104,580, according to East Rutherford police, who are asking anyone with money from the incident to contact them.
The incident led to several crashes as motorists exited their vehicles and scrambled to pick up the cash, with roughly a half million dollars spilling onto the roadway.
Police say the investigation determined that two plastic bags containing $140,000 and $370,000, respectively, had fallen through the open door onto the roadway, causing the bags to open.
Early Christmas for NJ commuters! It was raining 💵 on Route 3!! @njdotcom @ABC7NY @News12NJ #commute pic.twitter.com/oNC7bs3fZz— Sabrina Quagliozzi (@squagliozzi) December 13, 2018
The vehicle traffic along with the windy weather conditions caused the currency to become airborne and scattered across the highway.
Passing motorists began to gather money, while others began to assist the Brinks personnel. Officials said Brinks personnel and motorists were able to secure $205,375 from the highway.
Later, five individuals either contacted the East Rutherford Police Department or another police agency, which led to the recovery of an additional $11,090.
The East Rutherford Police Department is continuing to investigate the incident and is requesting any person with video images to contact the East Rutherford Police Department at 201-438-0165.
The department is also advising people who have money connected to this incident to call to make arrangements for its return with no charges filed.
"It's theft of mislaid property," East Rutherford police Detective Lieutenant Mike Gianscaspro said. "So we're not looking to charge anybody, we're just looking to get the money back to Brinks."
Authorities warn, however, that the grace period will not last long.
"Once we identify who you are, then they're going to look to press charges," Captain Phillip Taormina said. "We've had a few people turn in DashCams that they had running...We're trying to identify people. We're trying to identify vehicles, so plate numbers, any identifying marks on vehicles. The DOT also has some cameras in that area. We're trying to piece it all together."
Officials say anyone caught with the cash could face charges.
