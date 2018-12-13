TRAFFIC

Armored truck spilling cash leads to multiple crashes on New Jersey highway

Video shows motorists scrambling to pick up cash that apparently spilled out of an armored truck in East Rutherford

EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey (WABC) --
Money rained down on a New Jersey highway Thursday morning, leading to several crashes as motorists stopped and scrambled to pick up the cash.

It happened around 8:30 a.m. on Route 3 in East Rutherford during the height of the morning commute.

Police say they received a call of an armored truck spilling cash across the western lanes.

Video shows drivers exiting their cars to collect the money, which authorities say led to multiple motor vehicle accidents.

It is unknown how much money ended up on the roadway or if those who collected it will be allowed to keep it.

Law enforcement officers would likely have their work cut out for them were they to attempt to track down the culprits.

Detectives are investigating, and anyone with information or video of the incident is urged to police at 201-438-0165.

