Motorcyclist killed in crash on Bruckner Boulevard in Bronx

SOUNDVIEW, Bronx (WABC) -- A motorcyclist was killed after he was apparently rear-ended by a car in the Soundview section of the Bronx.The vehicles collided while both were traveling westbound on Bruckner Boulevard just after 5 a.m. Wednesday.Police say the 43-year-old woman driving the Toyota Corolla rear-ended a Yamaha motorcycle.Simon Tavarez, 25, was pronounced dead at Jacobi Medical Center.The driver of the Corolla remained on the scene, and no charges were immediately filed.----------