MTA previews new LIRR cars, going into service Wednesday for AM commute

HICKSVILLE, Long Island (WABC) -- The Long Island Rail Road is putting the first of its new M9 cars -- the first step in replacing its aging fleet -- into service beginning Wednesday.The MTA previewed eight new train cars Tuesday, taking LIRR President Phillip Eng and other MTA officials on a ride between Jamaica Station and Hicksville.The LIRR will add new cars every month until reaching a total of 202 new ones on the tracks by March 2021.The electric M9 cars are the first new trains the LIRR has gotten in nearly 20 years, and they will provide a much-anticipated modern upgrade to the outdated existing cars.Each row of seats will have electrical outlets, while riders can see which car they are in from new digital displays.There will also be automatic doors that will let people move between cars more easily with the push of a button.The new cars were ordered in 2013 in response to increased ridership on the LIRR, but they were delayed due to multiple problems.The refreshed fleet will hopefully fix the "constant problems" caused by the outdated trains, rider advocates have said.----------