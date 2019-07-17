Traffic

MTA report calls for cutting up to 2,700 jobs

FILE Commuters wait on a platform as the L subway train arrives in the 1st Avenue station, Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, in New York. (Mark Lennihan)

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The MTA's reorganization plan calls for eliminating up to 2,700 jobs, according to a report prepared by the consulting group AlixPartners.

A summary of the $4 million report was released Friday, but the full report was released on Wednesday.

The cuts could save the agency between $350 and $500 million.

Under the plan, between 1,900 and 2,700 jobs could be eliminated, including some through layoffs if necessary.

The process could take two years, although Governor Andrew Cuomo wants to see progress in six months.

