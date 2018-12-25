FIREFIGHTER KILLED

Firefighter killed responding to call on Christmas morning

EMBED </>More Videos

Firefighter killed responding to call on Christmas morning. 6abc.com report on December 25, 2018.

HAMILTON TWP., N.J. --
A young firefighter, described as vibrant, was killed in a crash while responding to a call on Christmas morning in Hamilton Township, New Jersey.

Officers from the Township of Hamilton Police Department responded to the accident scene on Landis Avenue, just west of Estelle Avenue, around 6:20 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say 21-year-old Natalie Dempsey of Mays Landing was driving a black 2001 Honda Accord, when she lost control, and drove off the roadway, striking a guardrail.

Dempsey was pronounced dead at the scene. She was the vehicle's only occupant.

Dempsey was the Vice President and a member of the Mizpah Volunteer Fire Company 18-2. Mizpah, along with the Mays Landing Fire Department and Hamilton Rescue Squad, assisted at the scene.

"Please keep her family in your prayers. We will keep you all updated on any funeral arrangements. This will be a funeral with full honors due to it being a line of duty passing," the Mizpah Volunteer Fire Company posted to its Facebook page.


The Mizpah Volunteer Fire Company is a sister company to the Mays Landing Fire Department.

"To our brothers and sisters at Mizpah Volunteer Fire Company 18-2 we stand with you and we mourn with you during this dark hour. Natalie Dempsey was a vibrant young firefighter who always had a smile on her face, and she will be greatly missed," a message on the Mays Landing Fire Department's Facebook page read.

According to the East Brunswick Independent Fire Company, Dempsey just turned 21 years of age earlier this month.

In their Facebook message, the Mays Landing Fire Department concluded by saying, "Natalie Dempsey, thank you for your service; we'll take it from here."



----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficnew jersey newscrashaccidentfirefighter killedfirefighterschristmasHamilton Township (Atlantic County)
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FIREFIGHTER KILLED
Suspect charged with murder in FDNY road rage death
Suspect in FDNY road rage death being extradited to NY
NYC firefighter killed in road rage attack laid to rest
Final farewell for NYC firefighter killed in apparent road rage attack
More firefighter killed
TRAFFIC
NY officials pushing to bring more train service to East Bronx
Bad weather hampers holiday travel on roads, in the skies
Judge blocks congestion pricing surcharges on for-hire vehicles
Taxi drivers rally for congestion pricing exemption
More Traffic
Top Stories
Officer stops allegedly drunk wrong-way driver on LI highway
88-year-old woman struck in face during NYC home invasion
Restaurants open on Christmas Day
Guatemalan boy dies in US custody; 2nd death this month
Bernie Madoff's former secretary seeks early release from prison
Video: NYPD officer fights off homeless men at subway station
$321 million up for grabs in Christmas Mega Millions drawing
GoFundMe: Donors refunded in scam involving homeless vet
Show More
NJ school board to meet regarding HS wrestler's forced haircut
Reunited father, son celebrate Christmas together for 1st time
New York, Los Angeles police trade 'Die Hard' tweets
Trump tells boy that believing in Santa at 7 is 'marginal'
National Action Network holds Christmas lunch and toy giveaway
More News