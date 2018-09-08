Train service operating in/out of PSNY with 30-minute delays due to single tracking around Amtrak overhead wire issues in both Hudson River Tunnels. PATH is cross-honoring NJT rail tix/passes at Newark, HOB, WTC & Journal Sq.



NJT bus & private carriers cross-honoring rail tix. — NJ TRANSIT (@NJTRANSIT) September 8, 2018

UPDATE: Crews were able to get power restored to one track in NYP. East bound trains will start moving first. Trains 150 and 66 will be the first trains to get moving again. Crews are still working to get power restored to the other track. — Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNECAlerts) September 8, 2018

Trains in/out of PSNY suspended due to Amtrak overhead wire issues near NY. NEC, NJCL, M&E and Montclair Boonton Midtown Direct trains being diverted to HOB. PATH is cross-honoring NJT rail tickets at NWK/HOB/WTC & Journal Square.

NJT bus accepting NJT rail tickets system-wide. — NJ TRANSIT (@NJTRANSIT) September 8, 2018

NJ Transit and Amtrak services are currently running with delays in and out of Penn Station New York due to wire problems.Service was suspended for hours early Saturday morning after a Northeast Corridor train became disabled around 11:45 p.m. Friday. Overhead Amtrak wires in the Hudson River Tunnel dislodged, striking the train.Another train traveling into New Jersey also became disabled when it struck debris west of the tunnel's North Tube.Both trains collectively had more than 1,000 passengers onboard. They were stranded for a few hours until they were boarded onto rescue trains.Amtrak tweeted that crews were able to restore power on one track, and trains will begin moving shortly. Crews are continuing to get power restored on the other track.Commuters traveling between New York and New Jersey can take PATH trains and NJ Transit buses as an alternative.This is a developing news story. Keep checking abc7NY for the latest information.----------