NJ Transit, Amtrak services delayed in and out of Penn Station due to wire issues

Marcus Solis reports on the overhead wires that crashed onto an NJ Transit train in the Hudson River Tunnel. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

NJ Transit and Amtrak services are currently running with delays in and out of Penn Station New York due to wire problems.



Service was suspended for hours early Saturday morning after a Northeast Corridor train became disabled around 11:45 p.m. Friday. Overhead Amtrak wires in the Hudson River Tunnel dislodged, striking the train.

Another train traveling into New Jersey also became disabled when it struck debris west of the tunnel's North Tube.

Both trains collectively had more than 1,000 passengers onboard. They were stranded for a few hours until they were boarded onto rescue trains.

Amtrak tweeted that crews were able to restore power on one track, and trains will begin moving shortly. Crews are continuing to get power restored on the other track.



Commuters traveling between New York and New Jersey can take PATH trains and NJ Transit buses as an alternative.


