Coronavirus News: NJ Transit employees get access to COVID-19 testing

EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey (WABC) -- Starting next week, all New Jersey Transit employees will have access to COVID-19 testing.

The testing will be available daily in East Rutherford by appointment only.

Officials say the ability to facilitate access to testing for employees will lead to quicker identification of cases, quicker treatment for those testing positive, and immediate isolation to prevent spread.

"The men and women of NJ Transit have been an essential part of our frontline COVID-19 response efforts," said Gov. Phil Murphy. "With increased access to testing, we can ensure the health and safety of NJ Transit's workforce and build public confidence in our mass-transit system, as our economy begins to reopen in the weeks ahead."

Six employees have died of COVID-19 and there are currently 294 positive cases.

Online registration access for NJ Transit employees will be available beginning on Sunday.

NJ Transit is also working to expand access to similar testing sites in central and south Jersey.

All staff and customers on NJ Transit vehicles are required to wear face coverings.

