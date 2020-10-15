NJ Transit rail service restored after person struck and killed

North Jersey Coast Line rail service is suspended in both directions due to a pedestrian fatality near Hazlet. NJ TRANSIT rail tickets and passes are being cross-honored by NJ TRANSIT and private carrier bus. — North Jersey Coast Line (@NJTRANSIT_NJCL) October 15, 2020

HAZLET, New Jersey (WABC) -- North Jersey Coast Line rail service has been restored in both directions after a person was struck and killed by an NJ Transit train.It happened around 6 a.m. Thursday near Hazlet.Video from NewsCopter 7 showed the train stopped at a crossing. Train crews and first responders were on the scene.There was no immediate word what led to the incident.Service was restored with residual delays shortly after 8 a.m.----------