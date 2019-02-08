TRAFFIC

New York City Comptroller accuses MTA of misleading the public on subway delays

City Comptroller Scott Striinger accused the MTA of misleading the public on subway delays.

New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer says an investigation revealed the MTA knowingly misled the public for years about subway delays.

Saying that there is a "culture of concealment" inside the agency, Stringer said it had passed on misinformation to the MTA board, the press and the public.

The comptroller said the transit agency regularly hid data.

"There were delays that the MTA could not explain," said Stringer. "They didn't know. But instead of being honest and saying we don't know how hundreds of thousands of delays were being catalogued, the MTA buried them."

Stringer called for more transparency in current data reporting regarding delays.

In response, the MTA released a statement that read in part: "We appreciate the Comptroller's focus on subway performance but this report is more history and politics than news, focusing on rejected practices of the past while glossing over recent reforms and NYC Transit's aggressive pursuit of additional transparency and accountability."

