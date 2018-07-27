TRAFFIC

NYC Council considering cap on ride-share companies, study says congestion worse

EMBED </>More Videos

Derick Waller has the latest on the proposal from outside Penn Station.

By
NEW YORK (WABC) --
For the first time, New York City is pushing to cap the number of ride-sharing cars in the five boroughs.

The new proposal is to help crackdown on traffic congestion.
The new study examines the transportation network companies, or TNCs, as they are known, and the impact they have on public transportation and traffic congestion in New York and other large cities.

It finds about 60 percent of TNC users in large, dense cities would have taken public transportation, walked, biked or not made the trip if TNCs had not been available for the trip.

And about 40 percent would have used a personal vehicle or taxicab had TNCs not been available for the trip.

The cars provide a whole new option. "More cars on the road mean more congestion and that's sort of the problem people see and feel today," said Schaller.

Drivers have noticed increased traffic. "3:30, 4 o'clock in the afternoon, it takes me more than an hour when it is a 25 minute ride in the morning," said driver Stephen Ariaudo.

Officials at Lyft point out other studies have drawn different conclusions. They believe their users are more likely to use public transportation.

They add, "Lyft is also focused on decreasing congestion by integrating with public transit."

Bruce Schaller believes dedicated bus lanes and congestion pricing would help allieviate congestion. Uber officials agree with some of those public policies like congestion pricing.

Uber is fighting back with TV ads urging people to tell the city council "not to strand New Yorkers." They say that people need the service in the outer boroughs where subway service is spread out.

Bruce Schaller believes the MTA and the city also have vested interest. "Certainly the city understands that managing scarce street space is a key thing for them to be doing," he said.

A report in the New York Times also says that the city council is considering establishing a minimum wage for rideshare drivers.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficuberlyftridesharetrafficNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Ride-share companies making traffic worse, study finds
TRAFFIC
Major Lincoln Tunnel delays expected with project starting next month
MTA seeks 4-percent fare hikes in 2019, 2021
Ride-share companies making traffic worse, study finds
MTA wants alternate schedule for PTC installation
More Traffic
Top Stories
SUV jumps curb, hits 2 women at Gramercy bus stop
Man arrested after Liquid thrown at NYPD traffic agent
1 dead, 2 wounded in shooting at Brooklyn playground
So-called 'Pooperintendent' relieves himself of duties
Babysitter accused of beating 23-month-old boy to death
Cohen claims Trump knew of Russian meeting at Trump Tower
Teen infected with hookworms after walking on beach
101-year-old woman stabbed to death in NY apartment
Show More
21-year-old woman, 22-year-old boyfriend fatally shot on LI
Trump administration faces deadline for reuniting separated families
Mom charged in death of 5-year-old found dead in Queens
NJ restaurant owner shot in face while in car with wife
Questions remain over health risks at Long Island middle school
More News