Coronavirus News: NYC officials call for free subway rides for essential workers

BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- There's a new push to make subway rides free for essential workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

While many people are riding for free on buses during this crisis, Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams called for free subway rides on Monday in Brooklyn.

Adams says this would be one small way to support people on the front lines and help them save money.

"It becomes a substantial amount that they can put directly back into their paychecks," Adams said. "You should not have to spend your money to put your life on the line."

Adams and Council Member Ydanis Rodriguez also handed out face masks.

They are calling on city and state leaders to provide free meals to the public.

