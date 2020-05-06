Coronavirus News: NYC subways shutdown for overnight cleaning

The trains, which had been running on a reduced schedule since late March, are now going to be stopped from 1 a.m. to 5 a.m. each day.
Most stations don't even have a gate. There's no way to physically lock them so more than 1,000 officers have to stand watch overnight at close to 300 stations.
Inside the 96th Street Q train station, MTA workers disinfected trains as they did at all 472 subway stations overnight.
They're also cleaning trains parked at the yards and cleaning throughout the day.
"We will be tracking each individual train car that we are cleaning in each of the three different formats so that we'll be able to track them over a 24 hour basis. And we expect that many of the cars of our fleet will actually be cleaned and disinfected more frequently than ever 24 hours," Sally Librera, VP of Subways, said.
For the first time, every single homeless person is being escorted out of the subway system before the cleaning begins.
At 29 terminus stations, homeless advocates are providing services to the people being moved off the trains.
New York City normally has the country's busiest public transit system, with a weekday ridership of more than 5 million.
Ridership has fallen 92 percent since the pandemic began, but this cleaning is about keeping essential workers safe including MTA employees. 109 have died so far.
The MTA says overnight service will resume when customer demand returns, and "innovative and efficient disinfecting techniques have been successfully deployed systemwide."
More information is available from the MTA at new.mta.info/coronavirus/overnight.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
COVID-19 Help, Information and Resources
UPDATES
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
New York state
New Jersey
Connecticut
Long Island
RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC COVID-19 cases based on patient address