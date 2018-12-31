TRAFFIC

Off-duty FDNY firefighter charged in deadly hit-and-run crash in Westchester County

BUCHANAN, New York (WABC) --
An off-duty New York City firefighter has been charged in connection with a hit-and-run accident that killed a military veteran in Westchester County.

The incident happened shortly after 12 a.m. Saturday on Albany Post Road in Buchanan.

Police say 44-year-old Eric Werner, of Buchanan, struck 63-year-old Joseph Orichello, also of Buchanan, just north of Bleakley Avenue.

Werner then allegedly fled the scene in a 2014 Jeep Cherokee.

Orichello was found lying in the road less than an hour later and pronounced dead.

Investigators arrested Werner at his home Sunday evening.

The striking vehicle was recovered at a separate location.

Werner was arraigned Monday afternoon.

He has been charged with Leaving the Scene of an Accident Resulting in Death, a felony.

----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traffictraffic fatalitieshit and runNew YorkWestchester CountyBuchanan
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
LIRR Work train derailment causes 2 peak train cancellations
Increase in deaths of people walking between subway cars
Push to make discount MTA fare program more well-known for low income commuters
NJ firefighter killed responding to call on Christmas morning
More Traffic
Top Stories
NYC plans tight security for New Year's celebrations
Woman stabbed multiple times by Tinder date
No working smoke detectors in New Hyde Park fatal fire
AccuWeather: Rain returns for New Year's Eve
Police: Arrested man had ear bitten off during fight
Elizabeth Warren takes big move toward 2020 presidential run
Girl, 7, fatally shot in car as her mother left Walmart
Waitress says armed man asked her for ride to church
Show More
Local emergency rooms prepare for busy New Year's Eve
Woman killed in Tribeca hit-and-run crash identified
LIRR Work train derailment causes 2 peak train cancellations
Increase in deaths of people walking between subway cars
New York state minimum wage hike takes effect
More News