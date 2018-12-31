BUCHANAN, New York (WABC) --An off-duty New York City firefighter has been charged in connection with a hit-and-run accident that killed a military veteran in Westchester County.
The incident happened shortly after 12 a.m. Saturday on Albany Post Road in Buchanan.
Police say 44-year-old Eric Werner, of Buchanan, struck 63-year-old Joseph Orichello, also of Buchanan, just north of Bleakley Avenue.
Werner then allegedly fled the scene in a 2014 Jeep Cherokee.
Orichello was found lying in the road less than an hour later and pronounced dead.
Investigators arrested Werner at his home Sunday evening.
The striking vehicle was recovered at a separate location.
Werner was arraigned Monday afternoon.
He has been charged with Leaving the Scene of an Accident Resulting in Death, a felony.
