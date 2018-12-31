An off-duty New York City firefighter has been charged in connection with a hit-and-run accident that killed a military veteran in Westchester County.The incident happened shortly after 12 a.m. Saturday on Albany Post Road in Buchanan.Police say 44-year-old Eric Werner, of Buchanan, struck 63-year-old Joseph Orichello, also of Buchanan, just north of Bleakley Avenue.Werner then allegedly fled the scene in a 2014 Jeep Cherokee.Orichello was found lying in the road less than an hour later and pronounced dead.Investigators arrested Werner at his home Sunday evening.The striking vehicle was recovered at a separate location.Werner was arraigned Monday afternoon.He has been charged with Leaving the Scene of an Accident Resulting in Death, a felony.----------