Passengers evacuated from Brooklyn subway station due to smoke condition

NEW YORK (WABC) -- About 200 passengers were safely evacuated from a Brooklyn subway station Sunday morning due to a smoke condition.The smoke was reported at about 10:30 a.m. in the A line tunnel near the Brooklyn Bridge.The passengers, from an eight-car train, were evacuated from the High Street-Brooklyn Bridge station near Cadman Plaza West.60 firefighters with 12 units responded to the scene and had the situation under control about an hour later. One person was treated for a minor injury.The cause of the smoke is not yet known. There was no evidence of a fire, officials said.Officials were investigating a mechanical problem with the train.Mayor Bill de Blasio says first-responders worked with the Metropolitan Transportation Authority to return the passengers to the station platform.The MTA said officials are looking into why the train's brakes were activated.It said northbound A and C trains were running on the F line between Jay Street-MetroTech and the West 4th Street-Washington Square stations.----------