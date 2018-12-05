TRAFFIC

PATH World Trade Center station to be closed most weekends the next 2 years

The station will close weekends to repair damage from Superstorm Sandy.

NEW YORK (WABC) --
Commuters are being advised to get ready for two years of closures at the World Trade Center PATH station.

From January 2019 through December 2020, the station will close every weekend, except for holiday weekends.

The closures will allow workers to replace equipment and rebuild tunnels severely damaged during Superstorm Sandy.

Riders will be given free transfers to daytime weekend ferry service between Exchange Place and Lower Manhattan, and overnight service on Journal Square-33rd Street line will be increased

Service on the Newark-WTC line will terminate at Exchange Place Station.

"The important work we've scheduled over the next two years not only provides needed repairs to our current system, but will better protect PATH facilities from the impact of future storms and ultimately keep our millions of customers moving," said Port Authority Chairman Kevin O'Toole.

"Superstorm Sandy devastated this region, causing unprecedented damage to the PATH rail system," said Port Authority Executive Director Rick Cotton. "PATH is a critical lifeline between New York and New Jersey and this investment is critical to keeping it operating safely and efficiently."

Superstorm Sandy caused massive flooding that decimated vital PATH signal and switch systems in 2012. At the World Trade Center site, corrosive salt water ruined much of the underground electrical and mechanical systems, the Port Authority said.

