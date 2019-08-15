Traffic

Police across US to crack down on impaired driving through Labor Day

WASHINGTON -- About 30,000 police officers will be out on the roads around the country through the Labor Day weekend to crack down on impaired driving.

It's an annual effort, but this year poses potential risks to immigrants who fear getting stopped and deported.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced Wednesday it will run the high-visibility enforcement campaign during what is one of the deadliest times on U.S. roads.

Similar efforts have taken place in previous years, but the heightened police presence this year may increase the fear of potential deportation among some immigrants, given the strict immigration policies pursued by the Trump administration.

The traffic-safety campaign is called "If You Feel Different, You Drive Different - Drive High, Get a DUI." It begins Friday.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficroad safetydriving
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
6 police officers shot in Philadelphia | LIVE COVERAGE
9th NYPD officer dies by suicide this year
Delta employee at JFK Airport killed on the job
Petition to rename portion Trump Tower street after Obama tops 100k
Police: Plastic surgeon kept arsenal of weapons to threaten wife
3 teenagers injured, 1 seriously, in car crash in Queens
Charities to donate over $300K to fallen firefighter's family
Show More
Dow plunges 800 points after recession signs emerge
Body cam shows what happened when Yankees GM Cashman got pulled over
Police make arrest in murder of livery driver in Brooklyn
Newark's water problems worsen as calls grow for mayor to step down
Statue of Liberty inscription is about Europeans: Trump official
More TOP STORIES News