Police across US to crack down on impaired driving through Labor Day

WASHINGTON -- About 30,000 police officers will be out on the roads around the country through the Labor Day weekend to crack down on impaired driving.It's an annual effort, but this year poses potential risks to immigrants who fear getting stopped and deported.The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced Wednesday it will run the high-visibility enforcement campaign during what is one of the deadliest times on U.S. roads.Similar efforts have taken place in previous years, but the heightened police presence this year may increase the fear of potential deportation among some immigrants, given the strict immigration policies pursued by the Trump administration.The traffic-safety campaign is called "If You Feel Different, You Drive Different - Drive High, Get a DUI." It begins Friday.----------