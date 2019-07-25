Portal Bridge replacement project poised to pass key milestone

NEWARK, New Jersey -- A $1.6 billion project to replace a century-old rail bridge between Newark and New York City is poised to pass a key milestone.Federal transit officials recently indicated that the Portal North Bridge project is on track to clear a hurdle as it seeks funding to begin construction.Last year, the project received a low rating that disqualified it from a federal grant program, in a dispute over New Jersey's funding sources. The rating is scheduled to be revisited this fall.Three Democratic members of New Jersey's House delegation sent a letter Wednesday urging the acting head of the Federal Transit Administration to confirm that New Jersey has committed sufficient funding.The bridge is part of the larger Gateway project that includes a new rail tunnel.----------