Portal Bridge replacement project poised to pass key milestone

NEWARK, New Jersey -- A $1.6 billion project to replace a century-old rail bridge between Newark and New York City is poised to pass a key milestone.

Federal transit officials recently indicated that the Portal North Bridge project is on track to clear a hurdle as it seeks funding to begin construction.

Last year, the project received a low rating that disqualified it from a federal grant program, in a dispute over New Jersey's funding sources. The rating is scheduled to be revisited this fall.

Three Democratic members of New Jersey's House delegation sent a letter Wednesday urging the acting head of the Federal Transit Administration to confirm that New Jersey has committed sufficient funding.

The bridge is part of the larger Gateway project that includes a new rail tunnel.

