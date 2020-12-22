Long Island Expressway crash: Propane tanks explode into flames after truck overturns

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=8829212" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ABC7 Chicago's Mark Rivera walks you through how to use the COVID-19 vaccine calculator to find your place in line to get the shot.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=8879018" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Eyewitness News checked in with some of the first recipients of the COVID vaccine in New York to see how they are feeling and if there were any side effects.

CORONA, Queens (WABC) -- A truck carrying propane tanks overturned and exploded in flames on a Long Island Expressway exit ramp in Queens.The westbound truck flipped in the exit lanes to Queens Boulevard just after 12 a.m. Tuesday.The driver of the flatbed truck told police he was cut off by another vehicle, and as he attempted to avoid that vehicle, the truck overturned and burst into flames.It appears ice on the roadway may have contributed to the crash.The truck was carrying 294 propane tanks, which went up in a fireball.Firefighters spent hours putting out the flames and cleaning up the propane tanks.The driver refused medical treatment at the scene.No other injuries were reported.A car and a postal truck were also damaged in the fire.----------