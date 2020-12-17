RoadCam 7 captures treacherous roads during snowstorm

RoadCam 7 spotted several crashes while out on the Cross County Parkway in Westchester County.
Cars could be seen sliding into each other and one vehicle was even stuck on top of a guardrail.
Several people were also injured in a multi-vehicle crash on the Henry Hudson Parkway.
Cars could be seen slipping and sliding in Spring Valley.
9pm: Route 59 near the Thruway, Spring Valley, cars slipping and sliding @ABC7NY @ABC7NYNewsDesk #SnowStorm2020 #stormcoverage #snow #ch7 #wabc #rocklandwx #springvalley #hudsonvalley #newyork pic.twitter.com/86GD6goQUL— Naveen Dhaliwal (@NaveenABC7) December 17, 2020
