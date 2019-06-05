Ruling expected on MTA subway elevators lawsuit in New York City

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A judge is expected to rule Wednesday on a class-action lawsuit against the MTA over a lack of elevators in the subway system.
Advocates were eager for their day in court, hoping for a favorable ruling. The city and MTA are hoping the judge will dismiss the case.
Advocates planned another protest outside the courthouse, just as they did a few weeks ago before the last hearing.
The judge has already made it clear that he believes the transit agency should make transportation accessible to all.
Right now, only 25 percent of subway stations are handicap-accessible, and advocates say those elevators often don't work.
The MTA says it has funding in place to make 24 additional stations accessible and plans for an additional 50 by 2034.
With congestion pricing now added to the budget, advocates are hoping Wednesday's ruling will force will the MTA to use additional funds for accessibility and not other initiatives.
