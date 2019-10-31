TCS NYC Marathon traffic closures: What you need to know

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The TCS New York City Marathon course is completely closed to vehicular traffic during the race.
Sweep buses will follow the marathon route at a 6 1/2-hour marathon pace, roughly 15 minutes per mile, after the final wave starts.
After the sweep buses pass, and it's deemed safe by city authorities, the streets will reopen to traffic.
Here is a list of anticipated street closures as posted on the TCS NYC Marathon website.
Reopening times below are ESTIMATES ONLY.
Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge-Upper level: Midnight-3:00 p.m.
Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge-Lower level Staten Island-bound: 7:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.
Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge-Lower level Brooklyn-bound: 7:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.
Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge-Midpoint: Midnight-3:00 p.m.
Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge-Exit to 92nd Street: Midnight-3:00 p.m.
4th Avenue and 82nd Street: 7:15 a.m.-12:35 p.m.
74th Street, before 6th Avenue: 7:15 a.m.-12:35 p.m.
(Orange) 4th Avenue and 80th Street: 7:15 a.m.-12:35 p.m.
(Blue) 4th Avenue and 80th Street: 7:15 a.m.-12:35 p.m.
(Green) Bay Ridge Parkway and 6th Avenue: 7:15 a.m.-12:35 p.m.
4th Avenue and 63rd Street: 7:25 a.m.-12:50 p.m.
4th Avenue and 43rd Street: 7:25 a.m.-1:05 p.m.
4th Avenue and 22nd Street: 7:25 a.m.-1:20 p.m.
(Orange) 4th Avenue and 18th Street: 7:25 a.m.-1:25 p.m.
(Blue / Green) 4th Avenue and 18th Street: 7:25 a.m.-1:25 p.m.
4th Avenue and 3rd Street: 8:00 a.m.-1:35 p.m.
Flatbush Avenue and Lafayette Avenue: 8:00 a.m.-1:50 p.m.
Lafayette and Classon avenues: 8:00 a.m.-2:05 p.m.
Bedford Avenue and Kosciuszko Street: 8:00 a.m.-2:10 p.m.
Bedford Avenue between Wallabout Street and Lynch Street: 7:35 a.m.-2:20 p.m.
Bedford Avenue and South 3rd Street: 7:35 a.m.-2:35 p.m.
Manhattan Avenue past Bedford Avenue: 7:45 a.m.-2:50 p.m.
Manhattan Avenue before Greenpoint Avenue: 7:45 a.m.-2:55 p.m.
McGuiness Boulevard, approaching Pulaski Bridge: 8:00 a.m.-3:15 p.m.
McGuiness Boulevard, approaching Pulaski Bridge: 8:00 a.m.-3:15 p.m.
10th Street and 44th Drive: 8:30 a.m.-3:29 p.m.
Queensboro Bridge-Lower level Queens side: 7:00 a.m.-3:45 p.m.
Queensboro Bridge-Lower level midspan: 7:00 a.m.-3:45 p.m.
Queensboro Bridge-Lower level Manhattan side: 7:00 a.m.-3:45 p.m.
1st Avenue and 77th Street: 8:45 a.m.-4:17 p.m.
1st Avenue and 97th Street: 8:45 a.m.-4:33 p.m.
1st Avenue between 109th and 110th Streets: 8:45 a.m.-4:42 p.m.
1st Avenue and 117th Street: 8:45 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
Willis Avenue Bridge: 8:45 a.m.-5:00 p.m.
135th Street just west of Willis Avenue: 8:30 a.m.-5:05 p.m.
Madison Avenue Bridge: 8:30 a.m.-5:00 p.m.
Madison Avenue Bridge and West 138th Street: 8:30 a.m. -5:20 p.m.
5th Avenue and 125th Street: 9:00 a.m.-5:32 p.m.
Mount Morris Parkway and 122nd Street: 9:00 a.m.-5:37 p.m.
5th Avenue and 103rd Street: 9:00 a.m.-5:53 p.m.
Central Park East Drive and 84th Street: CLOSED
Central Park East Drive and 68th Street: CLOSED
Central Park East Drive and 65th Street: CLOSED
Central Park South (59th Street from 5th Avenue to Columbus Circle): 9:00 a.m.- 6:15 p.m.
Central Park West Drive and 62nd Street: CLOSED
Central Park West Drive and 67th Street: CLOSED
MTA SERVICE DETAILS
Transit officials have announced bridge and tunnel closures plus subway and bus schedule adjustments for the 2019 TCS NYC Marathon.
MTA Bridges & Tunnels
The Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge will be closed to all vehicular traffic on Sunday, Nov. 3 between 7 a.m. and approximately 3 p.m. Motorists traveling to Brooklyn or Staten Island via the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge must use alternate routes.
In addition, on Saturday, Nov. 2, the upper level of the bridge will be closed to traffic in both directions beginning at 11 p.m. to allow for roadway preparation. Over-dimensional vehicles and vehicles containing hazardous materials will not be permitted to cross the bridge in either direction once that closure takes place.
The Bay Street and Lily Pond Avenue exits in Staten Island will close at 3 a.m. on Sun., Nov. 3 and reopen at around 3 p.m.
Motorists can call the Verrazzano-Narrows Marathon Traffic Hotline at 718-692-5656 to hear information about the closures.
MTA NYC Transit Subways and Buses
The 2019 TCS NYC Marathon will kick off on Sunday, Nov. 3, and MTA New York City Transit's subways and buses will get you to the event from all parts of the city. Marathon revelers can use the MTA's customized marathon map on the web (or see link below). It highlights pre-race, runner specific activities and events, as well as a number of great viewing locations throughout the city on Marathon Sunday. The map also lists a number of tools and tips to assist customers when traveling.
On race day, runners traveling directly to Staten Island by ferry can take the subway to Bowling Green, South Ferry, or Whitehall St stations, then walk to the Whitehall Ferry Terminal. There will be shuttle bus service for participants on Staten Island. The shuttle buses will transport runners directly from the ferry terminal to School Road at Bay Street on Staten Island.
The following stations/subway lines may experience higher ridership volumes than usual: South Ferry, Whitehall St, Bowling Green, 42 St-Bryant Park, 42 St-Grand Central, 5 Av, 59 St-Columbus Circle, 72 St, 81 St-Museum of Natural History, and 86 St.
In order to prevent overcrowding on stairways and platforms at subway stations, some stairways may be designated as "entrance or exit only." Additional NYC Transit personnel will be available to assist customers at these subway locations.
MTA NYC Transit and MTA Buses throughout the City will be affected by reroutes, detours, and/or frozen zones, and customers should anticipate delays.
The Central Park Transverses at 65th, 79th and 96th Streets will be closed for most of the day, and buses will not be permitted to cross Fifth Avenue during the race. In addition, due to ongoing critical maintenance and Subway Action Plan work this weekend, some trains may be rerouted or suspended.
For all the weekend service changes to subways and buses, please check here.
----------
* More TCS NYC Marathon coverage
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
TCS NYC Marathon traffic closures: What you need to know
2019 TCS NYC MARATHON
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News