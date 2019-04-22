Vehicle crashes into back of tractor-trailer in Hillside, New Jersey

HILLSIDE, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police are investigating a serious crash in Hillside, Union County.It happened after 6 a.m. Monday on eastbound Route 22 at Bloy Street.Video from NewsCopter7 showed a vehicle wedged under the back of a tractor-trailer.The truck was stopped at the entrance of a parking lot.The number and extent of injuries were not immediately clear.All eastbound lanes of Route 22 were closed in the area as police investigated and crew worked to clear the damaged vehicles.Stay with abc7ny.com for more information as this story develops.----------