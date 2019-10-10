West Side Highway speed limit set to be reduced in Manhattan

MANHATTAN (WABC) -- Drivers will soon have to slow down when cruising along the West Side Highway.City officials are trimming down how fast cars can go between 59th Street and Battery Place.Despite having eight lanes to cross, the city wants people to think of the West Side Highway as less of a highway and more of a street.The 35 mile an hour speed limit is set to go down to 30 on October 12.The reduced speed limit is the first of many changes planned.According to published reports, the DOT plans to add new right turn traffic lights at six southbound intersections, and they will recalibrate signals so that pedestrians get a head start crossing the street.There are also plans to extend the curb to keep cars from cutting too close to the sidewalk.That includes the area at Chambers and West Street right by Stuyvesant High School.The changes come after a string of bad accidents.Earlier this year, a car driving 100 miles an hour crashed into other cars, burst into flames, and killed a woman.And in May, a woman crossing West Street had her legs severed when a speeding car made an out-of-control U-turn.You can expect to hear more about these new changes from New York City DOT officials later Thursday.----------