Traffic

Whoops! Car becomes stuck in pedestrian lane of Pulaski Bridge

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- A car became stuck in the narrow pedestrian lanes on the Pulaski Bridge Thursday morning.

The Honda became stuck on the protected lanes of the bridge, which connects Brooklyn to Queens, just after 6:30 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

Authorities had to try to figure out how to remove the vehicle.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficbrooklynqueensnew york citycar accidentpulaski skywaybridge
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman, 2 kids found on sidewalk near Boston garage die
2 men sitting in car injured in drive-by shooting in Astoria
Solar eclipse creates 'ring of fire' in sky Dec. 26
Lindsey Vonn goes social with P.K. Subban marriage proposal
Search for driver who fatally struck man on Christmas in Queens
Writer of 'Friends' theme song dies
AccuWeather: Possible clouds and drizzle
Show More
Four anti-Semitic crimes reported in NYC in two days
Cherry Hill Mall enforcing parental escort policy Thursday
2 boys rescued from thin ice in Queens
Fire tears through Long Island firehouse, destroying 3 trucks
Caffeine may offset holiday weight gain, study says
More TOP STORIES News