Whoops! Car becomes stuck in pedestrian lane of Pulaski Bridge

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A car became stuck in the narrow pedestrian lanes on the Pulaski Bridge Thursday morning.
The Honda became stuck on the protected lanes of the bridge, which connects Brooklyn to Queens, just after 6:30 a.m.
No injuries were reported.
Authorities had to try to figure out how to remove the vehicle.
----------
