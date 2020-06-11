Traffic

Woman killed, children injured in crash on I-287 in Piscataway

By Eyewitness News
PISCATAWAY, New Jersey (WABC) -- A woman thrown from an SUV was killed, but two children survived as their vehicle overturned into the woods off Interstate 287 in Piscataway.

The vehicle crashed just South of Exit 7 at around 3:35 a.m. Thursday.

The driver apparently lost control of the Toyota Rav 4, causing the vehicle to overturn. A woman and two children inside were ejected from the vehicle.

They were taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick. The woman was pronounced dead, but the children are in stable condition.

The driver sustained non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


All four may have been ejected
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficpiscatawaycar crashcrash
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
16-year-old boy badly beaten by NYPD during protest, family says
1 dead, 1 critical after fiery crash in Bronx
Man accused of bringing explosives to hospital due in court
AccuWeather: Thunderstorm threat Thursday
Group slashes cab driver's hands, steals vehicle in Staten Island
Police search for gunman who shot at NYPD vehicle
NJ man pleads for kidney transplant after donor changes mind
Show More
Bodies found are 2 Idaho kids missing since September, relatives say
NJ barbershop owner creating buzz over haircutting strategy
Black people 5x more likely to be arrested in Tri-State
Buffalo adopts policing changes after 75-year-old protester shoved
7 on your Side Investigates the 'forgotten' pandemic group
More TOP STORIES News