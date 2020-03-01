Travel

Coronavirus Update: American Airlines suspending flights between JFK in New York City and Milan

QUEENS, New York (WABC) -- The airline American Airlines announced Sunday they are suspending operations between Milan, Italy and New York (JFK) as well as between Milan and Miami (MIA).

American Airlines said flights to Milan are scheduled to resume April 25.

The airline is contacting affected customers directly to accommodate their needs.

American Airlines said they continue to review the airline's flight schedule to ensure that customers' needs are accommodated and will make additional refinements as necessary.

RELATED INFORMATION:

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus

New Yorkers can call the State hotline at 1-888-364-3065, where experts from the Department of Health can answer questions regarding the novel coronavirus.

New York State information about coronavirus

New York City information about coronavirus

John Hopkins' coronavirus tracking dashboard

----------
