amtrak

Amtrak's nonstop Acela train service between New York City and Washington, DC begins

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- New Yorkers can now make a quick trip to the nation's capital.

Amtrak officially launched an express high-speed train between New York Penn Station and Washington Union Station on Monday.

The service is called Acela Nonstop. The ride takes approximately two hours and 35 minutes, Amtrak said.

Acela Nonstop service is only available on weekdays. There are two trains each day: a southbound train in the morning and a northbound train in the afternoon.

However, Amtrak said it could expand the service in the future.

The railroad expects to add nonstop service between New York and Boston once its new Acela trains launch in 2021.

