Travel

CDC raises cruise ship travel warning to highest level

SAN FRANCISCO -- The CDC is raising its COVID-19 warning on cruise ships to its highest level, saying everyone should avoid going on a cruise, worldwide.

The guidance comes after the CDC lifted its months-long ban on cruise ships last month.

The new guidance says cruise passengers should get tested three to five days after their trip, as well as quarantine for seven days even if they test negative once they return home.

If they don't get tested, they should stay home for 14 days.

This comes following a trial cruise ship's COVID-19 scare on the Sea Dream One, full of 53 volunteer passengers and 66 crew members on board. According to "The Points Guy" reporter Gene Sloan, who was on board the ship, all passengers were tested before boarding Saturday, Nov. 7.

But on Tuesday, one felt sick, and tested positive.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelcdccoronavirus californiatraveloceansu.s. & worldcruise shippassengercovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
David Dinkins, NYC's 1st Black mayor, dead at 93
NJ Transit North Jersey Coast Line service suspended due to derailment
Trump Tower police presence, congestion to be reduced, sources tell ABC News
Doctors save 5-year-old attacked by 6 dogs on way home from candy store
AccuWeather: Sunny and chilly
Famed NYC barbershop facing closure saved by wealthy donors
US agency ascertains Biden as winner, lets transition begin
Show More
Struggling restaurant still finding ways to help others for Thanksgiving
Michigan certifies Biden win despite Trump's GOP overtures
The Countdown: Transition process underway as Biden determined "apparent winner"
$20K reward offered in fatal shooting of 1-year-old in NYC
University bans 70 students from classes after COVID travel violation
More TOP STORIES News